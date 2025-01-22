Municipal Challenge

It is worth noting that the public’s involvement in the run up to the Urban Local Bodies’ elections has been greater than in earlier years. This is obviously because people have not only come to realise the importance of this level of governance in their lives but also feel the need to be directly involved in the decision making, at least in issues to do with their specific wards.

There were a number of initiatives this time taken by various sections of society to raise general awareness about important issues, which included a first of its kind debate involving candidates for the post of Dehradun’s Mayor. Articles and reports were published in all newspapers, and discussions held on social media. While the focus was on immediate issues such as roads, drains, the sewage system, water supply, garbage disposal, people also expressed concern about next-step amenities such as functional parks, green cover, and better planning for the future. The condition of people living in the slums and housing for the under-privileged sections were also in focus. It is expected that when it is voting time on 23 January, all this will coalesce in a positive mandate for the better future of the state’s urban bodies.

There is also a generational shift in the political parties regarding candidates. They belong to a generation that takes many things for granted, which were not available to their elders. Also, their aspirations are different, much closer to those of the younger lot. So, while the elders may still exercise greater clout, the priorities will obviously be different. In some matters, the needs are more immediate, while in others, a deeper perspective is required. How this pans out in the final mandate will be interesting to see.

There are certainly challenges ahead that are made more complex by the differing requirements of the hills and the plains. In the first case, there is the problem of migration and job opportunities, while in the second, it is about population pressure on amenities and infrastructure. These cannot be resolved without the people and municipal leadership acting together. Casting one’s vote is only the first responsibility, helping enable change later is just as important.