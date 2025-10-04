Compensation for human casualties due to wildlife attacks increased to Rs 10 lakh

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurates Wildlife Week celebrations

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 3 Oct: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated Wildlife Week celebrations at the Dehradun Zoo on Friday and announced that the compensation for loss of human life due to wildlife attacks in the state will be increased to Rs 10 lakh.

The Chief Minister said that wildlife is an integral part of faith, culture, and tradition. Even Deities have given the message of co-existence with animals. Goddess Durga rides a lion, Lord Ganesha rides a mouse, Goddess Saraswati rides a swan, Lord Kartikeya rides a peacock, Goddess Lakshmi rides an owl, and Lord Shiva is adorned with the serpent king on his neck and accompanied by Nandi. These symbols in Sanatan tradition reflect the spirit of unity between humans and the animal world. This is why wildlife conservation has naturally been a part of India’s way of life since ancient times.

The Chief Minister said that about 14.77% of the state’s land is protected in the form of six national parks, seven wildlife sanctuaries, and four conservation reserves—compared to the national figure of just 5.27%. This difference is clear evidence of Uttarakhand’s environmental commitment. He added that the lush greenery and free-roaming wildlife of Uttarakhand attract lakhs of tourists from across the country and abroad throughout the year. While ensuring tourism facilities, the State Government is equally committed to preserving the natural form of forests and ensuring wildlife protection.

Chief Minister Dhami said that, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the State Government is working to establish a balance between economy, ecology, and technology—ensuring development alongside conservation of natural resources. He directed the Forest Department to identify and develop at least one new tourist site in every district while keeping the natural environment intact and making it accessible for tourists. He informed those present that a new eco-tourism model is being developed in the state so that people can connect with forests without harming nature.

The Chief Minister said that, due to the collective efforts of the State Government, there has been an encouraging rise in the population of rare wildlife such as tigers, leopards, elephants, and snow leopards. However, the challenge of human-wildlife conflict is also increasing. To reduce this conflict, the government is using modern technology and scientific measures. The Forest Department is being equipped with drone and GPS facilities to ensure better monitoring and protection of wildlife. New livelihood opportunities are also being created for local communities so that they can become active partners in forest and wildlife conservation.

The Chief Minister said that the government had earlier announced the creation of one lakh “CM Young Eco-Preneurs”, and this scheme is now showing results. Under the scheme, initiatives are underway to turn nature guiding, drone piloting, wildlife photography, eco-tourism, and wildlife tourism-based skills into full-fledged enterprises. Along with this, educational wildlife tours for students are now being organised in every district through Eco Clubs.

Chief Minister Dhami added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also given the global call for “Lifestyle for Environment”—which is not just a slogan, but a mantra to save Mother Earth. He appealed to all tourists visiting Uttarakhand that whether they go on jungle safaris or to pilgrimage sites, they must not litter or pollute the environment.

On this occasion, Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal said that protecting forests and wildlife is the responsibility of all. He said that only through the integration of economy, ecology, and technology can the state move forward.

Present on the occasion were Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi, Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal, Principal Secretary RK Sudhanshu, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Sameer Sinha, Chief Wildlife Warden Ranjan Kumar Mishra, and other officials.