CM Dhami directs officials to ensure public participation in State Foundation Day celebrations

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 3 Oct: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, during a high-level meeting held at his official residence on Friday, directed officials to prepare an effective action plan for the programmes to be organised on the occasion of State Foundation Day on 9 November. He instructed that maximum public participation be ensured in all the proposed events.

The Chief Minister also directed that a comprehensive action plan be prepared at the earliest for the maintenance of the Nanda Raj Jaat pilgrimage routes and for the development of infrastructure facilities at the night halts along the route. He lauded the efforts of all institutions and officials involved in relief and rescue operations during the recent disaster in the state.

To ease the increasing traffic pressure in urban areas, the Chief Minister instructed the preparation of an effective strategy. He also ordered strict inspection campaigns to curb food adulteration and directed that a complete report be compiled on flagship schemes and programmes nearing completion in the state.

The Chief Minister emphasised expediting construction and redevelopment works across the state. He asserted that any negligence in road construction or repair would not be tolerated. Reconstruction and repair of damaged roads must be prioritised.

He further stated that special monitoring should be maintained in areas where repeated complaints regarding roads are received, with particular attention to the quality of work. He instructed weekly reviews of the progress of the Pothole-Free Road Campaign and directed that patchwork be completed by October 31. He also issued instructions for on-site inspections of road repair works.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretaries RK Sudhanshu, R Meenakshi Sundaram, Secretaries Shailesh Bagauli and Vinay Shankar Pandey, Additional Director General of Police AP Anshuman, Special Secretary Dr Parag Madhukar Dhakate, and Additional Secretary Banshidhar Tiwari.