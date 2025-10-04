Mussoorie Municipal Chairperson’s allegations baseless: Ward Member Geeta Kumai

By Sunil Sonkar

Garhwal Post Bureau

Mussoorie, 3 Oct: Ward Member Geeta Kumai has strongly responded to the allegations levelled by Municipal Chairperson Meera Saklani. She stated that all the allegations against her are baseless, misleading, and politically motivated. Geeta Kumai said, “If I wanted to be involved in politics, I would have staged protests, but my sole purpose is to serve the public.”

Kumai clarified that whether it is about vendors or street vendors, she has always worked selflessly for the public good. She refuted the allegations, stating that only 12 percent of the vendors are from her ward, not 80 percent as the Chairperson claims. She added that an attempt was made to create a vendor zone on private property without prior approval, which is against the rules. The vendor identification process was also not completely transparent.

Regarding the allegations on making casteist remarks, she said, “I have always stood with the Jaunpur community, both, during the elections and before. The chairperson is trying to create divisions within the community through false statements, which is wrong politics.” Finally, she appealed to the municipal administration to adopt a transparent and disciplined policy in the public interest.