Remarkable improvement in overall Uttarakhand Board Results: Dr Dhan Singh Rawat

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 3 Oct: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education today declared the results of the 2025 First and 2024 Third Result Improvement Examinations for High School and Intermediate. As per the results released by the Board, 81.38% of students in High School and 76.27% in Intermediate successfully passed the improvement examinations, leading to a significant enhancement in the overall results of the 2025 Board Examinations.

State Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat stated that, under the provisions of the National Education Policy (NEP), students who fail in Board Examinations are given an opportunity to improve their results. Accordingly, the Board conducted the Result Improvement Examinations from 4 to 11 August at 97 examination centres this year, and today declared the results of the 2025 First and 2024 Third Improvement Examinations for High School and Intermediate.

He informed that for the First Result Improvement Examination of 2025, a total of 6,657 candidates registered for High School, which included both pass and fail candidates from the main exams. Similarly, 9,154 candidates registered for the Intermediate Improvement Examinations. Out of these, 81.38% in High School and 76.27% in Intermediate secured passing marks. Dr Rawat stated that after the improvement examinations, the overall Board results for both High School and Intermediate witnessed a remarkable enhancement.

He added that, following the First Result Improvement Examination of 2025, the overall High School pass percentage increased by 4.40%, rising from 90.77% to 95.17%. Likewise, the overall Intermediate pass percentage grew by 6.30%, increasing from 83.23% to 89.53%.

The Minister also stated that the Third Result Improvement Examination for 2024 was also conducted, in which the pass percentage for High School stood at 65.79% and for Intermediate at 60.48%. He stated that students who fail in Class 10 and 12 Uttarakhand Board Examinations are being offered three opportunities to clear their exams. For 2025 candidates, this was the first opportunity, while for 2024 candidates, it was the final chance.

“Students who had failed in the main High School and Intermediate examinations were given another opportunity through the Result Improvement Examination. These students have proved through their hard work and perseverance that success can be achieved with determination and self-confidence. Their improved performance has also led to a significant enhancement in the overall results of High School and Intermediate,” said the Minister.