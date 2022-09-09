Competitions held under ‘Swachhta Pakhwada’ at Hilton’s School

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 Sep: The ongoing Swachhta Pakhwada programme witnessed the students of various sections at Hilton’s School participating in varied activities and competitions that included drawing, slogan writing, poem writing and essay writing, pamphlet and poster making competitions. These theme based activities were related to water conservation, observing Covid protocols and the elimination of plastics in daily life.

The activities gave an insight into the children’s thought processes and feelings. A special assembly was also conducted by the students on proper hand washing, thus emphasising its importance and steps to be followed in our daily routine. Colourful banners, charts and slogans marked the day and evoked a sense of participation and responsibility for a clean, healthy and safe environment in the community and Nation through the Swachhta movement.