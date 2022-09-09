Entrepreneurship crucial to make India self-reliant: Surekha Dangwal

Over 50 entrepreneurs honoured by ‘Swaavlambi Bharat Abhiyan Committee’ of RSS

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 Sep: Around 55 entrepreneurs were honoured today by the ‘Swaalambi Bharat Abhiyan Committee’, a RSS affiliated body at a function held in the auditorium of Uttaranchal PG College of Biomedical Sciences, here. Fifty-five entrepreneurs in micro and small category were chosen to be honoured today by the committee constituted by various RSS affiliated organisations with the objective of promoting entrepreneurship among the youth of the country and contributing towards taking the country towards becoming a 10 trillion dollar economy over the next few years.

In her address as the Chief Guest on the occasion, Prof Surekha Dangwal, Vice Chancellor of Doon University, described the campaign of honouring the small and micro category entrepreneurs undertaken by the committee as praiseworthy, adding it would encourage entrepreneurship among the youth of the country. She said that it was crucial for the country to become self-reliant in most spheres. When the workforce would understand the importance of self-reliance and hard work, the country would automatically move towards self reliance at a greater pace. She praised the Swaavlambi Bharat Abhiyan of the RSS and expressed the hope that this would help in realising the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of a self reliant India by encouraging the youth of the country towards entrepreneurship.

Kashmiri Lal, the national organiser of Swadeshi Jagran Manch of RSS, also addressed the gathering. He called upon the youth to not become job seekers but job providers, instead.

Prant Pracharak, RSS, Yuddhveer Singh, Seh Prant Pracharak Sanjay, Gurdev Singh, BJP Secretary Aditya Chauhan, Surendra Singh, Darban Singh Sariyal and Preeti Shukla were among those present on the occasion.