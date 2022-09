By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 Sep: Senior IAS officer of Uttarakhand Cadre and presently Secretary, Health, Radhika Jha, who has been approved study leave by the government, is all set to join a Masters programme in Public Policy from the London School of Economics under the aegis of UK Government’s prestigious and fully funded Chevening Scholarship.

It may be recalled that two other IAS officers are also set to proceed on study leave from Uttarakhand.