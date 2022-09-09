Successful candidates in Forest Inspectors’ recruitment stage protest

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 Sep: Selected candidates in the online test held for recruitment to the post of forest inspectors conducted by UKSSSC staged a protest, today, at the Parade Grounds here. The candidates said they are fully prepared to cooperate in every investigation being done by the government, but the results of the test ought not to be cancelled as that would create needless problems for them.

The candidates stressed that they had passed the examination after a lot of hard work and now they did not have the resolve or the resources to prepare for the examinations once again.

They demanded that the government appoint them after taking an affidavit from them. They said that they had passed the tests after a lot of hard work and were willing to cooperate in any investigation. In case, if at any stage, the government found any of them involved in copying or any other irregularity, it could always sack them at any stage.