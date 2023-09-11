Conference on the Challenges of Himalayas held at Graphic Era

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 9 September: A National conference was organised in Graphic Era on the occasion of Himalaya Day. It called for the collaborative efforts of everyone to save the Himalayan ecosystem.

A national conference was organised at Graphic Era Deemed University on the topic, “Sustaining Himalayan Ecosystem”. The challenges faced by the Himalayan regions were discussed. Experts shared thoughtful ideas on saving the environment.

Chief Guest, Additional Commissioner, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Ruchi Mohan Rayal, IAS said that due to heavy development in the Himalayan region, the fragile ecological balance is being destroyed. The line between natural and man made disaster is overlapping, resulting in increased disasters in the area. She also highlighted the sustainable practices required for the conservation of the Himalayas ecosystem.

In the event, products made by the joint efforts of teachers and students of Graphic Era were launched. It included the Nutri- Sorpoi cookies and a Digital Colony Counter. A poster making competition and a presentation competition were also organised.