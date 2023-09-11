Bichhu Ghas jackets a big attraction at G20 Craft Exhibition at Pragati Maidan

By Our Staff Reporter
New Delhi, 9 Sep: The products from Uttarakhand have been displayed in the stalls at the “G20 Craft Market Exhibition” organised at Pragati Maidan. In this regard, Resident Commissioner of Uttarakhand, Ajay Mishra said that Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, Government of India, Sunil Barthwal had visited the stall and appreciated the information about the products displayed. Resident Commissioner of Kerala Saurabh Jain also visited the stall of Uttarakhand and especially appreciated the jackets made from Stinging Nettle (Bichhu Ghas) along with other products. Deputy Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office, Mangesh Ghildiyal along with Resident Commissioners of various states also visited the stall of Uttarakhand and appreciated the products displayed from the state.
Deputy Director Industries Department and Nodal Officer Dr MS Sajwan said that handloom and handicraft products of Uttarakhand state have been displayed in the stall set up by the Industries Department of Uttarakhand. Here, Almora’s tweed woollen scarves, Dunda shawls, woollen carpets of Pithoragarh, wooden replicas of Kedarnath and other religious places, Nainital’s Aipan, Moonj grass products of Udham Singh Nagar, copper products of Bageshwar, natural fibre jackets, have been displayed amongst other products.