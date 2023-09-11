Bichhu Ghas jackets a big attraction at G20 Craft Exhibition at Pragati Maidan

By Our Staff Reporter

New Delhi, 9 Sep: The products from Uttarakhand have been displayed in the stalls at the “ G20 Craft Market Exhibition ” organised at Pragati Maidan . In this regard, Resident Commissioner of Uttarakhand, Ajay Mishra said that Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, Government of India, Sunil Barthwal had visited the stall and appreciated the information about the products displayed. Resident Commissioner of Kerala Saurabh Jain also visited the stall of Uttarakhand and especially appreciated the jackets made from Stinging Nettle ( Bichhu Ghas ) along with other products. Deputy Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office, Mangesh Ghildiyal along with Resident Commissioners of various states also visited the stall of Uttarakhand and appreciated the products displayed from the state.