Cong accuses BJP of using money, muscle power to win Panchayat polls

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 12 Aug: Congress spokesperson Dr Pratima Singh today accused the ruling BJP of misusing money and muscle power to seize power in the three-tier panchayat elections. In a statement issued today, she claimed that while the rural voters of the state completely rejected the BJP by voting against their supported candidates in all districts, the BJP is still trying to capture the posts of Zila Panchayat Presidents and Kshetra Panchayat Pramukhs through all kinds of fair and unfair means by using money and power.

Singh claimed that the most glaring example of this is the inducement of the Zila Panchayat member who defeated the wife of current Lansdowne MLA Dilip Rawat to join their party. Not only this, in districts where BJP supported candidates have been badly defeated, the party is attempting to capture the Zila Panchayats and Kshetra Panchayats by luring Zila Panchayat and Kshetra Panchayat members with bribes.

Dr Singh also claimed that the BJP, by first misusing its power to kill democracy by manipulating the reservation rotation in Zila Panchayats, is now once again trying to tarnish the face of democracy by capturing the Zila Panchayat President and Pramukh posts through the purchase of Zila Panchayat and Kshetra Panchayat members. In the upcoming assembly elections, the Congress party would use its honest workers to respond to the BJP, which is misleading the public and seizing power with the help of money.

The Congress spokesperson further claimed that it was the Congress governments that had laid the foundation for development in this state. Congress had tried to stop migration from rural areas by setting up industrial units in Haridwar, Dehradun, and Udham Singh Nagar to provide local employment to the unemployed and, also, prepared a development framework for the state. However, the BJP, while in power, did nothing but is only dismantling the state’s development framework. As a result, the number of unemployed people is growing in the state. She also claimed that heinous atrocities are being committed against women by BJP leaders every other day. She said that today the people of the state are fed up with the BJP’s misrule and are once again looking towards the Congress. This will benefit the Congress party in the upcoming assembly elections and will lead to a full majority Congress government in the state.