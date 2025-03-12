Cong condemns viral video showing effigy of Mahendra Bhatt being blown up

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 11 Mar: Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress President Karan Mahara issued a statement today, strongly condemning the viral video showing the BJP state president’s effigy being blown up with firecrackers. Mahara stated that the video related to BJP state president Mahendra Bhatt, which is going viral today, is not a good sign for the country and state. He emphasised that while political opposition is acceptable, such acts are highly condemnable and unacceptable. Mahara added that these actions increase the feeling of mutual animosity and hatred in the peace-loving state of Uttarakhand. He urged the government and administration to take serious cognisance of this incident and take strict action against the culprits.