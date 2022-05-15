Cong demands transfer of Champawat DM

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 13 May: A delegation of Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee, under the leadership of State General Secretary, Organisation, Vijay Saraswat, met Deputy Election Officer Jitendra Kumar and demanded the removal of the District Magistrate Champawat from his post.

Referring to its letter number PCC/23/22 dated May 12, 2022, the delegation of Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee said that the Congress party had opposed the appointment of Narendra Singh Bhandari as District Magistrate Champawat as he had appointed a district nodal officer allegedly after the announcement of the elections there.

Congress claimed that, for a transparent and fair election, the District Magistrate / District Election Officer ought to be removed from his post immediately. It warned that, if appropriate action is not taken on the request, then the party would also present its case in this regard before the Election Commission of India.

Apart from Saraswat, present in the Congress delegation were Garhwal Circle Media in-charge Garima Dasoni, Ajay Singh, Godavari Thapli, Vijay Pal Rawat, etc.