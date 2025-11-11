Cong leader Rajendra Shah writes to Central Govt for approval of Ramnagar–Kotdwar Kandi Road

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 10 Nov: Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress General Secretary Rajendra Shah has written a letter to Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, seeking immediate approval for the construction of the Ramnagar–Kotdwar Kandi Motor Road via Chillarkhal and Laldhang.

In his letter, Shah has reminded the Union Minister that he has been consistently corresponding with the Union Forest Ministry on this matter of public importance since 2011 and has also cited multiple letters from then to the present.

Shah has yet again pressed the Union Minister to prioritise the construction of the road, describing it as the lifeline connecting Uttarakhand’s two major divisions, Kumaon and Garhwal. In his latest letter, Shah once gain emphasised that the road’s approval is vital for public welfare, as citizens from both regions have long demanded its construction and have held sustained movements in support of the project. He pointed out that the proposed road would reduce travel distance by approximately 100 kilometres and save nearly three hours of journey time between Dehradun and Ramnagar via Kotdwar. It would also conserve fuel and spare Uttarakhand residents from paying entry tax into Uttar Pradesh.

In respect of the environmental aspect of the project, Shah noted that the State Government has sought permission to fell 250 trees for the road’s construction, but the Forest and Environment Ministry is yet to grant clearance. He asserted that the local people have pledged to plant 1,000 trees in compensation and remain committed to environmental conservation. Shah also criticised certain self-styled social workers and the NGOs for obstructing the project, alleging that they have no genuine concern for development or the environment. He stressed that 67 per cent of Uttarakhand’s total area, 35,656 square kilometres out of 53,483 square kilometres, is forest-covered, and that public interest projects such as road construction face prolonged delays due to environmental clearance hurdles, which in turn escalate costs manifold.

Expressing frustration over the lack of progress on this project despite 25 years of persistent advocacy and public mobilisation, Shah accused the Union Environment Ministry of neglecting a matter that affects lakhs of Uttarakhand residents. He remarked that the state’s rich forest cover and environmental regulations, instead of being a boon, have almost become like a curse for its people. He further stated that, following 58 consecutive days of protest, a 17-member delegation led by Praveen Thapa, President of the Sangharsh Samiti, will march from Kotdwar to gherao the Chief Minister’s residence in Dehradun, with plans to arrive on 12 November. He shared that, prior to this, the same delegation had undertaken an 11-day foot march to Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

Shah has appealed to Union Minister Bhupender Yadav to honour the sacrifices made by the martyrs of Uttarakhand’s statehood movement and, in view of the state completing 25 years of existence and striving for comprehensive development, to issue immediate directives for the approval and construction of the Ramnagar–Kotdwar Kandi motor road.