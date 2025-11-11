Harish Rawat criticises PM’s visit, claims Jamrani, Song Dam projects were approved by UPA Govt

Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 10 Nov: Former Chief Minister Harish Rawat has criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Uttarakhand yesterday and has alleged that the PM did not announce any new projects for the state. He went on to claim that the Jamrani and Song Dam projects were in fact approved during the tenure of the UPA government. It may be recalled that these projects were among those which were unveiled by PM Modi yesterday in Doon.

I Modi, during his participation in the Silver Jubilee celebrations at the FRI yesterday had inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of development projects worth over Rs 8,260 crores. Among the key projects highlighted included the Jamrani and Song Dam projects, which have long been awaited in the state. The PM’s announcement raised hopes that these projects would now move forward with renewed momentum.

However, Harish Rawat took to social media today to refute the claim and assert that both these projects had already been granted the status of National Projects by the UPA government. He said that the Prime Minister’s visit did not bring any new ‘gift’ for Uttarakhand, as the two projects were already sanctioned years earlier. Of course, Rawat did not mention whether any funds had been approved and released by the UPA Government for these two projects. Rawat further claimed that the people of Uttarakhand had expected a comprehensive developmental package from the Centre to address long-standing issues such as disasters, migration, and unemployment, but those hopes were left unfulfilled.

Known for his sharp political remarks, the former CM’s comments have once again stirred debate in the state’s political circles. Rawat reiterated that while the Prime Minister’s participation in the State’s Silver Jubilee event was significant, it could have been more meaningful if tangible new initiatives had been announced for Uttarakhand’s long-term growth.

It may be recalled that Modi yesterday released a commemorative postage stamp and reviewed an exhibition showcasing the state’s progress. He also transferred Rs 62 crore directly into the bank accounts of more than 28,000 farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana. Additionally, the PM made several announcements for 23 sectors under the AMRUT scheme, including expansion of water supply coverage in Dehradun, establishment of an electrical sub-station in Pithoragarh, installation of solar power plants in government buildings, and construction of an Astroturf hockey field at Haldwani Stadium in Nainital district.

Rawat, however, maintained that while these initiatives were welcome, they fell much short of the state’s broader developmental needs. He urged the Central Government to focus on long-term solutions to Uttarakhand’s structural challenges rather than re-announcing previously approved projects.