Elephants block highway near Haridwar, school bus has narrow escape

Garhwal Post Bureau

Haridwar, 10 Nov: Incidents of wild elephants straying into human settlements are increasingly being reported from Haridwar, raising concern over growing human–wildlife conflict in the region. In yet another such incident this morning, two elephants suddenly emerged from the forest near Missarpur village and entered a densely populated area, blocking traffic on the highway for several minutes. The unexpected intrusion caused obvious panic among residents and motorists as the elephants surrounded a school bus on both sides. Fortunately, no children were on board at the time, averting a possible tragedy. Before returning to the jungle, the elephants also damaged a makeshift thatched hut that served as a groundnut vend along the roadside.

The sight of the elephants moving close to houses and vehicles created panic among locals and passersby. After some time, the animals moved off the road and returned towards the forest. Eyewitnesses said no forest department personnel were present at the time of the incident. Local residents assert that wild elephants often enter the area and cause damage to property, and they urged the forest department to take concrete preventive measures before a serious mishap occurs.

Range Officer Shailendra Singh Negi on the other hand has claimed that upon receiving information, a team of the forest division reached the site and drove the elephants back into the jungle. However, despite these claims, wild animals continue to be sighted near inhabited areas, raising concerns of a potential human-wildlife conflict. The forest department has reportedly intensified patrolling in wildlife-prone zones to monitor movement and prevent further intrusions.

DFO, Haridwar, Swapnil said that the forest department’s patrolling teams are closely monitoring elephant activity and respond immediately whenever reports of wild animal sightings are received. The teams reach the spot and guide the animals safely back to the forest.

It may be recalled that the presence of wild animals, particularly the elephants in residential areas adjoining Rajaji National Park has become increasingly frequent in recent months. Elephants are regularly spotted in the Pathri police station area. It may be recalled that, on 25 August, panic spread when a herd of elephants entered Jagdishpur Colony under the Kankhal police station area. During that incident, one elephant slipped and fell into the mud, and a video of the event later also went viral on social media.