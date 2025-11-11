Grand Cultural Prog held at Pantvarsity to celebrate U’khand’s Silver Jubilee

Garhwal Post Bureau

Pantnagar, 10 Nov: Uttarakhand celebrated its Silver Jubilee—marking 25 years of its formation— on 9 November.

To commemorate this special occasion and highlight the state’s rich geographical and cultural identity, a grand cultural programme was organised at Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar, under the leadership of Vice-Chancellor Dr Manmohan Singh Chauhan.

The event, held at the Gandhi Hall of the University, was jointly organised by Uttarakhand Reconnect, New Delhi, and the students of the University. The participants presented a series of colourful performances in Garhwali and Kumaoni languages, showcasing the vibrant folk traditions of Uttarakhand.

The programme was inaugurated with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by Registrar Dr Deepa Vinay, Dean, Students’ Welfare, Dr Anand Singh Jeena, and Director, Communication, Dr JP Jaiswal.

The event was filled with enthusiasm and cultural fervour, with active participation from university students, faculty members, and staff, who thoroughly enjoyed the performances.

Among the dignitaries present were Dean, College of Community Science, Dr Alka Goel, Dean, CBSH, Dr Srivastava, Dr Rajeev Ranjan, Dr Shweta Rai, Dr Chhaya Shukla, Dr Anil Yadav and other university officials and employees.