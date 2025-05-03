Cong leaders mourn passing of senior leader Girija Vyas

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 May: State Congress President Karan Mahara today expressed deep sorrow over the sudden demise of senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Girija Vyas. He called the passing away of Girija Vyas as an irreparable loss to the party and the country. He also praised her lifelong dedication to the Congress and social service and recalled her significant efforts for women’s uplift as President of the Women’s Commission, and Union Minister, stating that her contributions would always be remembered.

Other senior Congress leaders have also expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Girija Vyas, calling it an irreparable loss for the party and the nation.

Former Chief Minister Harish Rawat described her demise as a great loss for the Congress family, paying his heartfelt tribute. Former Congress State President Pritam Singh echoed similar sentiments, calling her passing a huge loss for the Congress family. He prayed for her soul’s peace and strength for her grieving family.

To honour the memory of the late Congress leader, a condolence meeting was held at the Congress Bhawan here, today, chaired by Pradeep Joshi, President of the State Congress Ideology Department. Congress leaders paid floral tributes before her photograph and observed two minutes of silence, praying for her soul’s peace.

Speaking at the meet, Joshi reflected on Vyas’s legacy, describing her as an excellent teacher and an inspiring leader whose untimely passing was a great loss not only to the Congress but to the entire nation.

Among those present to offer their tributes included State General Secretary Naveen Joshi, State Women’s President Jyoti Rautela, Paritosh Singh of Vichar Vibhag, HB Pant, DK Tyagi, State Spokesperson Pratima Singh, Satyavrat, Manoj, Mahanagar Congress President Jaswinder Singh Gogi, Anand Bahuguna and Asha Sharma.

It may be recalled that Girija Vyas, a senior Congress leader and former MP from Udaipur, Rajasthan, had been unwell for a long time. On 31 March, her attire caught fire during Gangaur Puja, leading to severe burns that affected nearly 90 percent of her body. She also suffered a brain haemorrhage due to her injuries. She was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Ahmedabad, where she breathed her last. She was 79 years old.