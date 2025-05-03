As tension prevails, Kumaon Commissioner says Nainital safe for tourism

By Arun Pratap Singh

Nainital, 2 May: A tense calm prevailed in Nainital a day after some organisations indulged in violence and protests in the aftermath of the alleged repeated rape of a 12-year-old Hindu girl by a 70-year-old Muslim contractor. The Chief Minister has issued directions for strict action against those taking the law into their own hands, while Kumaon Commissioner Deepak Rawat today claimed that Nainital is safe for tourism.

In addition, the government has warned of strict action against those spreading misinformation or rumours. However, the fact remains that tourism in Nainital has taken a significant hit following the incident, with a large number of hotel bookings cancelled.

Public anger over the rape of the minor girl remained evident today. People from several organisations staged intense protests. The SSB has been deployed on Nainital’s Mall Road for security purposes. Even on the third day after the incident, public outrage shows no signs of abating. Protests continued across the city, and residents again gathered in large numbers. The Hanuman Chalisa was recited outside the IG office as a form of protest.

In view of Friday prayers today, the administration remained on high alert. A large police presence was maintained near the mosque under the leadership of ADM (Administration) Vivek Rai, Joint Magistrate Varuna Agarwal, SP (Crime) Dr Jagdish Chandra, and SDM Nawazish Khaliq.

However, administrative sources have claimed that the hill station is slowly returning to normalcy, and business is expected to resume as usual in the coming days. For now, though, the effects of the tragic incident are clearly visible across Nainital’s iconic destinations, with a sharp decline in tourist activity. Tourists who had already arrived are now returning home, leading to an unusual emptiness at typically bustling locations such as Naini Lake, the zoo, Himalayan Darshan, the ropeway, Snow View, and Cave Garden. The famed boats of Naini Lake remained idle as visitors stayed away.

Hotel Association President Digvijay Bisht noted that tourism had been thriving until a few days ago, with over 70 percent of hotel rooms booked online. However, following the unrest, mass cancellations have left the streets deserted. He added that tourists are struggling to find essential items as many shops remain closed.

Meanwhile, SSP, Nainital, Prahlad Narayan Meena assured the public that law and order are under control. He urged visitors not to be afraid, stating that tourists can move around freely and safely.

It may be recalled that the unrest began on Wednesday evening when the family of a 12-year-old Hindu girl alleged that a contractor named Usman had raped their daughter. The news sparked outrage, with locals and members of Hindu organisations taking to the streets. The protests soon escalated into vandalism and violence, plunging the city into tension.

Demonstrations continued yesterday, with several business closures and a memorandum submitted to the Commissioner’s office. The police presented the accused before the POCSO court in Haldwani, where he was sent to jail. In response to the unrest, PAC and CAPF, along with heavy police deployment, ensured tight security and conducted a flag march late into the night to restore order.

Amid widespread cancellations and fears that Nainital is unsafe, the administration has categorically denied such claims. Kumaon Commissioner Deepak Rawat today reassured tourists, stating that all tourist locations in and around Nainital are completely safe. He urged visitors to enjoy the region’s scenic beauty without concern.

Rawat also emphasised that strong security arrangements are in place at all major tourist destinations, with additional police deployed to manage both traffic and public safety.

Some ‘Hindu’ leaders have been detained as a preventive measure, including one from Haldwani and one from Nainital.