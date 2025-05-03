Raid 2: A Bigger Raid, but a Duller Impact

File Review

By Sunita Vijay

Raid 2, the sequel to the 2018 hit Raid, directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, follows a similar theme: one honest officer against a mountain of corruption. It reinforces the idea that integrity within the system can overpower even the wealthiest and most influential.

The original Raid stood out with a smart, tight script. Set mostly in the village of a corrupt politician known as Tauji (played marvellously by Saurabh Shukla), the film offered a gripping narrative by Ritesh Shah, with well-defined characters. Ajay Devgn as Amay Patnaik—a principled income tax officer—his unwavering duty, the looming threat of ferocious Tauji, the memorable role of his mother, and the chilling mob scenes during the raid all left a lasting impression.

In contrast, Raid 2, co-written by Ritesh Shah, Raj Kumar Gupta, Jaideep Yadav, and Karan Vyass, struggles with novelty. Despite featuring a more formidable villain, larger-scale raids, and a galaxy of talented actors in cameo roles, the film doesn’t quite pack the same punch. It shines only in parts. It is a thunderous return that echoes less.

Replacing Saurabh Shukla as the antagonist is Riteish Deshmukh, who plays Dada Manohar Bhai—a revered politician worshipped by the public and obsessed with ritualistically washing his mother’s feet while chanting mantras. His over-politeness masks a cunning mind, and Deshmukh portrays this duality convincingly. When Amay and Dada collide, they continuously provide updates, prick each other verbally and even offer tips to one another, It feels unrealistic- what was the need? The story should have conveyed this intent through the narrative, rather than through direct verbal exchanges. The office banter among staff members in Amay’s team adds a touch of realism and interest. Raid 2 portrays the expected challenges of fallout from raids—money strategically buried to exhaust the search efforts, the overwhelming power of the influential pitted against the limited manpower of an officer, resistance from superiors, and much more. And it also glorifies the humongous power of a one-man army.

Amay Patnaik has evolved in the sequel. He’s stronger, more unyielding, and tactically savvier. He remains unfazed by threats of transfers or suspensions. However, the film falters with its repetitive visuals—convoys of Mahindra jeeps, Gypsys and Ambassadors racing to raids, lingering shots of Devgn’s spotless slippers walking on soiled floor (perhaps symbolizing his moral purity), and overused dramatic background music to underscore his ideals.

Ajay Devgn delivers his role with ease and authority, as expected. Vaani Kapoor replaces Ileana D’Cruz as Patnaik’s wife, bringing warmth and quiet strength to the role. She provides full support to her husband. Tamannaah Bhatia’s item number “Nasha” is clearly intended to add excitement to an otherwise raid-heavy second half.

Amit Sial as Lallan, Patnaik’s junior, brings much-needed energy to the film. His character dexterously and expediently changes. Sial’s role is cleverly written and he performs it with utmost flair. Yashpal Sharma, playing a corrupt lawyer, delivers a memorable performance through some sparkling lines. Brijendra Kala, despite a small role, never fails to leave his mark as always.

Saurabh Shukla returns briefly as Tauji, now in jail, still keeping tabs on Patnaik’s moves. Though reduced to more of a commentator, Shukla’s presence still resonates, his dialogues underlining the developments, making us wish for more screen time.

The film’s music is subdued and misses an opportunity to heighten emotional stakes. Cinematography is average, though the editing is smooth and some shots stand out. Raj Kumar Gupta’s direction is clean and competent, and the second half has several entertaining moments to savour, mostly thanks to Amit Sial and Saurabh Shukla.

Despite an impressive cast and ambitious scope, Raid 2 doesn’t quite live up to its predecessor nor disappoints. A notable highlight is the use of the classic song Paisa Paisa from Karz during the climax—a fitting and energising choice used as an original track, it fits perfectly with what was going on screen reminding us how powerful the role of music is to lift the mood of the viewers. The film ends with Honey Singh’s Money Money, and hints at the making of Raid 3.

Let’s hope the next instalment gives more screen time and flashier roles to Saurabh Shukla, Amit Sial, Brijendra Kala, and Yashpal Sharma.

Rating: 2.5 stars