Tathagata’s Message for an Ethical Life

By Anil Raturi (retd IPS)

Buddha was one of the wisest of all men who have ever lived on this earth.

He did not speak about the existence of “God” or “Soul”, but focussed only on the question of living an ethical and practical life here, now, in this palpable world by attaining “Bodh”.

He dwelt on the human potential for achieving higher consciousness through a better understanding of the self and the phenomena around us. He believed that the evolution of a heightened awareness helps us in appreciating the “rhythm” of both – the self and our Universe, which paves the way for gaining the right perspective required to fit into the existential reality with minimal conflict.

He experientially laboured to achieve self-understanding and spiritual growth, concluding that the path of mindfulness, compassion and love is rewarding for both the individual and society’s peace and harmony.

He believed that the very act of birth makes humans receptive to the duality of pleasure and pain.

The problem is that men “desire” pleasure but do not want the accompanying pain that life’s bargain brings!

The fact of existence inherently carries a potential for “Anand”, but it is also inextricably linked with the vulnerability to the suffering caused by disease, ageing and death!

Our suffering is born out of ignorance.

The unwillingness to accept the truth about disease, ageing and death makes us prone to “desire”, propelling us to seek infinite pleasure and eternal life!

Human suffering is of two kinds.

First, the one mentioned above, which all humans have to compulsorily endure (disease, old age, and death).

However, once a man accepts the truth about these three things and is able to come to terms with their inevitability, he reduces his “Dukkha”(sorrow) and consequently the suffering.

The second type of suffering is a “Dukkha” that is existentially not compulsory but is created by our own acts fuelled by our ignorance. This ignites “desire” in us inducing greed, jealousy, violence, etc., regressing us to a state of “unmindfulness”.

This kind of suffering is mankind’s own making!

By conquering our ignorance through spiritual growth (“Bodh”), we can circumvent this unwarranted suffering by living a life suffused with moderation– by taking the “middle path” amidst the “duality” of extremes that come in our life’s path!

Buddha said that it was possible for each individual to find his own inner peace for which he exhorted men to seek spiritual enlightenment– “Nirvana” through “Bodh”!