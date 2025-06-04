Cong not satisfied with govt action on Haridwar land scam

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 3 Jun: The Pushkar Singh Dhami Government has suspended 7 officers, including two IAS officers in connection with the Haridwar Municipal Corporation land purchase scam. Among those suspended are Haridwar District Magistrate Karmendra Singh and then Municipal Commissioner Varun Chaudhary. The Uttarakhand Congress has criticised the move, calling it insufficient action.

State Congress President Karan Mahara today alleged the involvement of very senior officials and “white-collar” politicians, demanding action against them as well. He termed the suspensions a mere “show” and accused the government of acting solely under pressure from Congress. Mahara questioned why officers were only suspended and attached to the Personnel and Vigilance Department, calling it inadequate.

Mahara also claimed that the action was prompted by his planned protest.

Speaking to the media in Haridwar today, Mahara warned officials against acting under political influence, stating that leaders escape scrutiny while officers have to face the consequences of the irregularities committed under their supervision. He asserted that Congress would not stop until action was taken against the “real masterminds” behind the scam.

At the same time, former Chief Minister Harish Rawat condemned the scam, calling it a “burning great sin” of the government. In a Facebook post today, Rawat expressed scepticism about the suspensions, stating that such a large-scale scam at the district headquarters could not have occurred without political patronage. He urged the authorities to identify and act against the actual culprits behind the fraud.