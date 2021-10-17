Cong seeks apology from AAP leader Upadhyay for ‘insulting’ U’khand people

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 15 Oct: The Congress party has demanded a public apology from the State President of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bhupesh Upadhyay, over his alleged ‘abuse’ of people of Uttarakhand. It may be recalled that during a discussion on a private channel on Thursday, Upadhyay had stated certain things regarding the people of Uttarakhand that have caused a political stir in the state. BJP and Congress leaders immediately criticised him for his immature statement and have demanded an apology from him. Garhwal Mandal in-charge of Congress, Garima Mehra Dasauni took a dig at Bhupesh Upadhyay today and said that he ought to introspect before saying that Uttarakhand was identified as a state that sent servants and drivers across the country. Dasauni reminded that Upadhyay had been in all the political parties, before recently joining AAP and it was unfortunate he wasn’t aware of the glorious history of Uttarakhand. Uttarakhand had produced men and women of high integrity, character and grit throughout history. She challenged Upadhyay to prove his claim or else apologise to the people. She reminded that Uttarakhand was the land of great people like Govind Ballabh Pant, Narayan Dutt Tiwari, KC Pant, Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna, Yogi Adityanath, General BC Joshi, Ajit Doval, General Bipin Rawat, Scientist Kharak Singh Valdia, Governor BD Pandey, General Lakhera, Tilu Rauteli, Gaura Devi, Hansa Dhanai, Basanti Devi, Bachendri Pal, Tashi-Nungshi and many more. She added that Uttarakhand was the land of places like Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, Yamunotri, Piran Kaliyar, and Hemkund Sahib. Soldiers from Uttarakhand had sacrificed a lot for the country. It was sad that Upadhyay wasn’t aware of this and was identifying Uttarakhand as a state that produced only servants and drivers. She claimed that Bhupesh Upadhyay’s statement reflected the mentality of the Aam Aadmi Party and not just Bhupesh Upadhyay. Dasauni added that all professions had their own dignity if done with sincerity and dedication. Servants and drivers also worked hard to feed their families. By denigrating them, Upadhyay had insulted all those people who worked as assistants in someone’s house or drove their cars to maintain their family and lived a life of self respect. Dasauni demanded that Bhupesh Upadhyay be expelled by the Aam Aadmi Party with immediate effect for his low level remarks and a public apology be tendered by the party.