Congress exploiting Dalit issues solely for politics: Rekha Arya

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 1 Sep: Cabinet Minister Rekha Arya today launched a sharp attack on Congress party and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging that the Congress is deliberately attempting to create a political atmosphere in the name of Dalit honour while ignoring the safety of Dalit youths who felt threatened after Gandhi’s recent press conference and sought legal protection. She asserted that the Congress must answer publicly about the responsibility for the security of these youths, stressing that Dalit safety should not remain confined to speeches and press conferences.

Arya also accused Rahul Gandhi of politicising sensitive issues like untouchability without understanding the sacred social traditions and values of Uttarakhand. She said the conscious people of Devbhoomi would never tolerate such divisive politics. She questioned why Congress is silent on the plight of Dalit youths who are living in fear after Rahul Gandhi’s remarks, adding that if the party truly considers itself a benefactor of Dalits, it should clarify its stand on their protection.

The cabinet minister also dismissed Gandhi’s allegations about social harmony in Uttarakhand as baseless and misleading, pointing out that the purification programme in question was organised by an independent social organisation which has itself denied any link with the BJP. Despite this, Congress is attempting to connect the incident with the BJP without facts, which she described as a sign of political desperation.

Arya further alleged that Congress is using Dalit issues as a cover while its real target is to safeguard its politics of Muslim appeasement. She said the silence of Congress leaders over controversial slogans allegedly raised at Ramleela Ground exposed their double standards. According to her, the party is trying to divert attention from its own political failures by creating divisions within Sanatan society.

Taking a dig at Congress , Arya said the party should first look at its own history before branding others as anti-Dalit. She asked why Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar was made to wait decades for due recognition, citing his electoral defeat in 1952–54 and the delay until 1990 in awarding him the Bharat Ratna. She said if Rahul Gandhi is genuinely concerned about the honour of Mallikarjun Kharge, he should not turn the issue into a political polarisation of BJP versus Dalit society. Respect for an individual should be raised seriously, but using it to divide an entire community into political compartments was deeply unfortunate.