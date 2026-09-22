People angry with Cong for insulting Doval: Chamoli

BJP Protests against Rahul Gandhi’s Remarks on Ajit Doval

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 21 Sep: BJP today staged protests across Uttarakhand and burnt effigies of the Congress in response to Rahul Gandhi’s controversial remarks against National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, which the party described as an insult to Devbhoomi. The party workers expressed anger, stating that Congress has repeatedly targeted personalities who have brought pride to the State and that such behaviour will not be tolerated.

State party spokesperson and senior MLA Vinod Chamoli said that the Congress leader’s statement has provoked widespread outrage among the people of Uttarakhand. He also sought to remind that Congress has consistently been aggressive towards individuals from Uttarakhand who have served the nation at the highest levels, citing derogatory remarks made earlier against CDS Gen Bipin Rawat and other prominent figures. Chamoli also recalled instances where Congress leaders had insulted Garhwal residents and obstructed leaders like Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna and Vijay Bahuguna, asserting that the party has a history of undermining Uttarakhand’s pride.

Chamoli said that the people of the state will not accept such insults and, if necessary, will take to the streets in democratic protest against Congress. The BJP maintained that the remarks on Doval are not merely personal attacks but amount to an affront to the honour of Devbhoomi, and the party vowed to respond through democratic means.

Meanwhile, addressing the media at the party headquarters, BJP’s State General Secretary Kundan Parihar asserted that Ajit Doval has repeatedly made the nation and especially the people of Uttarakhand proud through his service. He termed the Congress leader’s comments as totally unacceptable and said that the entire state is hurt, as the remarks were not just against Doval but against the Devbhoomi itself.