HC seeks govt response on allegations of reservation quota cut

Garhwal Post Bureau

Nainital, 21 Sep: The Uttarakhand High Court has issued notice to the State Government over alleged denial of reservation benefits to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes in government jobs. Acting on a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Haridwar resident Shekhar Saini, the division bench headed by Chief Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta and also comprising Justice Subhash Upadhyay directed the government to file its reply within six weeks. The PIL states that the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Act of 1994 had mandated 21 per cent reservation for SC/ST and 27 per cent for OBC in government services. After the formation of Uttarakhand, the Act was adopted but in 2001 the state issued a government order reducing SC/ST quota to 11 per cent and OBC quota to 14 per cent. The petitioner argued that such changes cannot be made without amending the Act and urged the court to direct the government to frame proper rules. The next hearing is scheduled after six weeks.