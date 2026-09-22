Employees rally in Doon demanding restoration of old pension scheme

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 21 Sep: The National Movement for Old Pension Scheme (NMOPS), Uttarakhand has urged the Uttarakhand Government to restore the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and abolish the mandatory Teacher Eligibility Test (TET). In a memorandum submitted to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the organisation has sought to remind that the employees across departments and teachers have long been demanding OPS, which they consider essential for their future security and a dignified retired life. The Memorandum is addressed to the CM and carries the signatures of Provincial President of the organisation Jeetmani Painyuli and Provincial General Secretary Mukesh Raturi.

The memorandum points out that the New Pension Scheme (NPS) is market-driven and dependent on contributions and investments, leaving the employees uncertain about their financial security after retirement. In contrast, OPS guaranteed assured social security and respect for those who dedicate their service to the development of the state and the nation. The organisation stressed that several states have already reintroduced OPS, and Uttarakhand’s employees and teachers expect similar action in their favour.

It may also be recalled that, on 13 September, NMOPS had organised a massive rally of officers, employees and teachers in Dehradun to press for these demands. The memorandum has emphasised that the campaign is not only about pensions but also about safeguarding the social and economic dignity of employees. It urged the CM to take a positive decision at the earliest in the interest of employees and teachers, assuring that such a step would strengthen their trust in the government.

Provincial President Jeetmani Painyuli and Provincial General Secretary Mukesh Raturi have expressed confidence that the CM will act promptly on this long-standing and justified demand.