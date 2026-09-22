One held for threatening Haridwar Jail Superintendent in Bishnoi’s name

Garhwal Post Bureau

Haridwar, 21 Sep: SIDCUL Police have arrested Himanshu, accused of issuing death threats to the Senior Superintendent of District Jail, Roshanabad, in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The accused, angered over questioning during a meeting with his alleged wife lodged in jail, was apprehended near Surya Nagar in Sidcul area. Police recovered an illegal country-made pistol of .315 bore, one live cartridge and a mobile phone from his possession.

SSP, Haridwar, Navneet Singh Bhullar disclosed the case at a press conference, that on 11 September Jail Superintendent Manoj Kumar Arya had lodged a complaint after receiving abusive and threatening messages on his mobile phone, including death threats purportedly in Bishnoi’s name. Based on the complaint, a case was registered at SIDCUL police station and a team was formed under Station House Officer Ajay Shah. Given the mention of Bishnoi’s name, police treated the matter with seriousness and launched a search for the accused.

During his interrogation, Himanshu revealed that his wife is imprisoned in a case of flesh trade and that he was upset with the jail staff for excessive questioning during his meetings with her. He claimed that his wife had suggested sending threats in Bishnoi’s name and had provided the jail superintendent’s mobile number. He then procured a new mobile number in Ludhiana using his Aadhaar card and sent threatening messages. Later, through social media, he learnt that a case had been registered against him.

Police said that he travelled from Ludhiana to Haridwar carrying the pistol and cartridge, intending to intimidate the jail superintendent, but was caught during checking. The Police also claimed that he also faces serious charges including human trafficking registered at Raiwala police station in Dehradun. The accused is addicted to drugs, has abandoned his first wife and family, and roams aimlessly, claiming the imprisoned woman as his second wife. Police confirmed that the woman instigated him against the jail superintendent and action will also be taken against her based on available evidence. SSP Bhullar however clarified that the accused has no real connection with Lawrence Bishnoi.