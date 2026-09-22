AI must go beyond data collection: Pradeep Batra

IT minister reviews Cyber Security, AI & Science City progress

Garhwal Post Brueau

Dehradun, 21 Sep: Information Technology Minister Pradeep Batra held a review meeting with departmental officials in the Assembly auditorium here today. After the review meeting, he informed the media that detailed discussions were held on ITDA’s data and cyber security issues, with directions issued to equip the new data centre with advanced technologies. He added that deliberations were also held on the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the modern environment, and emphasised that he had stressed during the meeting that AI should not remain confined to data collection only but be applied to provide solutions across diverse sectors.

The Minister also reviewed UCOST and sought updates on the progress of the Science City projects in Almora and Champawat and the Science and Initiative Centre coming up in Dehradun. He said that discussions were held on how laboratories established under the Science City can contribute to the state’s development. He directed officials to ensure that children are able to access practical and useful facilities through mobile applications linked to these labs.

Batra further said that discussions were also held on utilising pinewood products at the local level, with participation of women’s groups and rural communities, for fuel and charcoal, thereby creating avenues for self-employment. Stressing upon the need for mandatory training of personnel working in the IT sector, he directed the officials to strengthen cyber security by working with AI and new technologies.

Among those present at the meeting were Secretary Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Additional Secretary Giridhari Singh Rawat, DG, UCOST, Prof Dr Durgesh Pant and other departmental officers and staff.