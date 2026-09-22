Ropeway projects will transform connectivity in U’khand: Honey Pathak

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 21 Sep: BJP State spokesperson Honey Pathak today claimed that the double engine government is working tirelessly to make Uttarakhand developed and self-reliant, and the ambitious ropeway projects are a clear reflection of this vision. She emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of improving connectivity in the hill state is being realised with full commitment by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Pathak asserted that once completed, these ropeways will provide unprecedented convenience to pilgrims, devotees and local citizens, while also reducing dependence on mules and horses, thereby curbing animal cruelty.

She also reminded that the State Government, in partnership with the Centre, has proposed 51 ropeway projects covering nearly 160 kilometres. Their implementation has been entrusted to National Highways Logistic Management Limited, Uttarakhand Metro Rail Corporation, Urban Development and Housing Corporation and the Tourism Department. Pathak said that six major projects have been prioritised in the first phase, including Sonprayag–Kedarnath in Rudraprayag, Govindghat–Hemkund Sahib in Chamoli, Ranibagh–Hanumangarhi–Kainchi Dham in Nainital, Kanakchauri–Kartik Swami in Rudraprayag, Joshimath–Auli–Gorson in Chamoli and Raithal–Dayara Bugyal in Uttarkashi.

She added that Uttarakhand, being a tourism state, has already witnessed more than 50 lakh pilgrims visiting the Char Dham shrines this year, and the ropeway projects will prove to be a milestone in boosting tourism, employment and overall development. Pathak reiterated that the Dhami Government is committed to translating Modi’s vision into reality and ensuring that the ropeway hub plan changes the face of Uttarakhand.