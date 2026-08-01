Congress spreading confusion over SIR: Manveer Chauhan

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 31 Jul: BJP state media in-charge Manveer Singh Chauhan today asserted that the purpose of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is to make the electoral roll error-free, updated and transparent. He stated that if there are any technical or administrative shortcomings, there are statutory provisions to place them before the Election Commission, but the manner in which Congress is questioning the entire process is baseless and amounts to political propaganda.

Chauhan said Congress is attempting to spread the misconception that SIR is a new exercise, whereas in reality it is a statutory process of the Election Commission that has been conducted for years and has already taken place in several states before Uttarakhand. He added that Congress is once again trying to mislead the public by raising unnecessary doubts about democratic institutions.

Responding to allegations of irregularities, Chauhan said that if Congress leaders have evidence, they should present it before the Election Commission. He emphasised that suggestions or complaints can be submitted through the legal framework provided by the Commission. He asserted that all parties should trust the process and place their views based on facts, and that raising questions without evidence would only weaken the credibility of democratic institutions.

He explained that the SIR process clearly specifies that Form 6 is for adding names to the voter list, Form 7 is for deletion of names, and Form 8 is for transferring names to another constituency. He said Congress should register its objections with the administration using these prescribed documents instead of resorting to allegations. Chauhan reiterated that the BJP firmly believes the Election Commission is functioning independently, impartially and transparently in discharging its constitutional responsibilities, and that it will duly consider all complaints and objections to safeguard the rights of eligible voters.

Appealing to the voters, Chauhan urged them not to be influenced by rumours or misleading propaganda and to submit their claims and objections in time as per the procedure laid down by the Election Commission.