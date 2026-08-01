CM orders free land allocation in New Tehri for Police Dept

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 31 Jul: Acting on the directions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the state government has approved the free allocation of land in New Tehri for the welfare of police personnel. The administration has sanctioned 90 square metres of vacant land situated near residential building number 12, C-Block Type-3, already allotted to the police department in Tehri Garhwal district which would be used for police facilities.

Principal Secretary R Meenakshi Sundaram has directed the District Magistrate and the Rehabilitation Director of the Tehri Dam Project, New Tehri, to carry out the necessary formalities and ensure that the land is allotted free of cost in accordance with rules. The government has directed that details of the action taken be duly communicated to the administration.

The CM has observed that the allocation would assist the police department in developing essential infrastructure and further strengthen arrangements linked to the welfare of police personnel. He emphasised that the government is committed to continuously improving facilities for the force and ensuring their well-being.