Dhami approves development works worth Rs 227 crores

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 31 Jul: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today granted financial approvals of a total amount of Rs 227 crores for a series of development schemes and construction projects across Uttarakhand. An amount of Rs 96.59 lakhs was sanctioned by the CM as the first instalment against Rs 241.48 lakhs for the construction of the administrative building of Sultanpur police outpost in Haridwar district. In Dehradun, an expenditure to the tune of Rs 11.95 crores has been approved for utility shifting and relocation of water supply lines to upgrade the 1.65 km New Cantt Road from two lanes to three lanes.

For preparations linked to the Kumbh Mela 2027, an amount of Rs 98.18 crores was sanctioned by the CM for the construction of ghats and an Aastha Path on the left bank of the Ganga downstream of Chandighat in the Gaurishankar area, while an amount of Rs 115.91 crores has been approved for similar works on the right bank downstream of Chandighat in the Bairagi Camp area.

The CM has also sanctioned an expenditure amount of Rs 36.84 lakh from the Kargil Shaheed Family Chief Minister Assistance Fund for scholarships to dependent students of ex-servicemen pursuing engineering, medical and PhD courses. In addition, he has approved an increase in dearness relief for civil and family pensioners of public bodies and undertakings, raising the rate to 60 per cent per month with effect from 1 January 2026.