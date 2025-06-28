Convocation Ceremony for International Students held at Graphic Era

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 25 Jun: Reflecting the spirit of international education, Graphic Era held its Second International Convocation Ceremony here, today, at which students from 11 countries were awarded degrees.

The special convocation began with an academic procession at the KP Nautiyal Auditorium. International students who graduated in the year 2025 participated in the ceremony. These included students from Liberia, Lesotho, Tanzania, South Sudan, Nepal, and several other countries. The graduating students belonged to Graphic Era Deemed University, Graphic Era Hill University, and Graphic Era’s Online Degree Programme. They completed various courses such as BBA, BCA, BSc, BCom, and BTech.

First Secretary at the High Commission of the Kingdom of Lesotho, Bohloeki Morojele, was the Chief Guest on the occasion. She said that a degree is not just an academic achievement but a lifelong responsibility. She praised the courage and determination of the international students who stepped out of their home countries and comfort zones to pursue education in a new culture. She also appreciated India’s centuries-old tradition of scholarship and spiritual enquiry, and applauded Graphic Era for blending modern education with global inclusivity.

Pro-Chancellor, Graphic Era Deemed University, Dr Rakesh Sharma, emphasised that the world today demands international collaboration and partnerships. Every nation has something valuable to offer—be it knowledge, resources, or data—and sharing these is key to global progress. He encouraged students to appreciate diversity, respect every language, culture, and tradition, and develop a global perspective with an open mind. He added that experience is the best teacher in today’s volatile world.

Vice Chancellor, Graphic Era Deemed University, Dr Narpinder Singh, and Vice Chancellor of Graphic Era Hill University, Dr Amit R Bhatt, administered the convocation oath to the graduating students. Registrar, Graphic Era Deemed University, Dr Naresh Sharma, led the academic procession. Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr Santosh S Sarraf, Dean, International Affairs, Dr DR Gangodkar, along with faculty members, parents of the graduating students were present at the ceremony and also several guests who joined the ceremony in online mode.