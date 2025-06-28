Land dispute between 2 families turns deadly in Sahaspur, 65-year-old man killed

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 25 Jun: A land dispute between two families in Kedarawala village, Sahaspur, turned tragic on Wednesday morning when a 65-year-old man, Wajid Ali, died following a violent altercation. His son has filed a complaint against Manish, Aslam, and other family members.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 9:30 a.m. when Nasreen, along with her daughter-in-law Nafeesa and son Shabir Ali, was returning from the fields carrying grass. They placed the grass on the field boundary, which sparked an argument with their relatives in the adjoining field – Sarvari (wife of Wajid’s brother) and her sons Manish and Aslam.

During the argument, Wajid Ali, who was sitting nearby, tried to intervene and stop the fight. However, his nephew Manish allegedly pushed him into the muddy water and pressed his face into the mud while assaulting him.

Hearing the noise, villagers rushed to the spot and separated both sides. After the fight, Wajid Ali’s health suddenly worsened, and his family took him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Following the incident, police reached the scene and called in the forensic team to collect evidence. Doctors suspect that water entering his lungs caused the death, but said the exact cause will be confirmed after the postmortem.

Based on a complaint filed by the deceased’s son Parvez Ali, police have registered a case against Manish, Aslam, and other family members. Police are now investigating all angles of the case, and a team has been formed to arrest the accused.