IPS officer ‘adopts’ Haridwar GRP Station

Garhwal Post Bureau

Haridwar, 25 Jun: IPS officers are adopting their first posting police stations and working to turn them into Model Police Stations with better facilities and transparent working.

According to the information available, IPS officer Arpan Yaduvanshi, currently serving as the Commandant, SDRF, Uttarakhand, adopted the GRP Police Station in Haridwar on 23 June 2025. This police station was his first posting in 2022, and he shares a special emotional connect with it.

During his visit there on Wednesday, he reviewed the basic infrastructure of the station, including the barracks, office, mess, and other available resources. He also interacted with the police personnel and encouraged them to work with sensitivity, cooperation, and a service-oriented attitude while dealing with the public.

He assured that the police station would soon be upgraded with modern facilities and support from the community, transforming it into a Model Police Station. He also stated that this initiative will showcase the professionalism and citizen-friendly approach of the Uttarakhand Police.