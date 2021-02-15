COVID strengthens digital world

Dehradun, 13th February: Experts believe that COVID pandemic clearly underlined the importance and power of the Internet and digital based services. An International webinar which was held at the Graphic Era Deemed University on the topic Advanced Marketing 4.0 implied that various visualization platforms have been contributing significantly in facing the challenges of this pandemic which has strengthened the world.

In this webinar, Prof. Dr. Lutz from Germany said that, today all the services currently available in the market need to increase internet connectivity and empower the citizens as the future market is going to develop as a digital market.

Talking about the customer centric approach, Pradeep Negi, Program Manager, Governance RAK Bank Dubai, said that digital literacy is essential to understand customer needs and their demand and product support systems.

Explaining about descriptive marketing strategy, Vice President, College de Paris, France, Finck said that in a country like India, any new idea in the market can prove to be revolutionary. Such vision of innovation is immense in technology.

In this joint webinar of Graphic Era university and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Vice President of Nature’s basket Harshvardhan Chauhan and Grant Thorton, Nidhi Maheshwari also shared their thoughts on digital and advanced marketing.

Girish Lakhera was convenor of the webinar. Head of the department, Management studies Dr. Navneet Rawat, faculty incharge Kartikeya Raina along with all the renowned academicians, faculty members and students were present on the occasion.