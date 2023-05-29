Creativity celebrated at Doon Club Fashion Show

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 28 May: The Doon Club recently played host to a fashion extravaganza, showcasing the latest trends in haute couture. From elegant sarees, evening gowns to avant-garde designs, the runway was ablaze with creativity.

The event brought together Narang Ethics, Shop 1, Toni n Guy, BMW and many more local and international brands. The event was headed by Dilip Sindhi, the styling was done by Divyanshi Mehra and Priyaditi Sindhi.

The runway came alive with a diverse array of garments, reflecting the ever-evolving nature of fashion. Striking colours, intricate embellishments, and innovative silhouettes took centre stage, captivating the audience’s attention. Ethereal ball gowns gracefully glided across the catwalk, while contemporary street wear designs exuded urban chic. The models, with their poise and confidence, breathed life into each ensemble, leaving spectators in awe.

The fashion show at Doon Club attracted not only fashion enthusiasts but also a host of celebrities and prominent figures from fashion industries. The models were runners up and winners of previous years’ Miss Uttarakhand contests. Their presence further amplified the excitement surrounding the show, making it a truly star-studded affair.

The fashion show also served as a platform to celebrate local talent and foster creativity within the community. Emerging designers had the opportunity to display their skills alongside established names, gaining exposure and recognition. This inclusive approach highlighted the rich diversity and artistic potential that exists within the local fashion scenes.

The May Princess title was bagged by Arshia Kapoor and the May Queen of 2023 was Anubha Nagalia.