CS administers oath of office to URSC Commissioner Dipendra Chaudhary

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 2 Sep: Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan administered the oath of office to Dipendra Chaudhary on Wednesday at the Secretariat, following his appointment as Commissioner of the Uttarakhand Right to Service Commission.

Congratulating Dipendra Chaudhary on his new responsibility, the Chief Secretary expressed the expectation that he would discharge his duties with complete dedication, transparency and impartiality. He said that the objective of the Right to Service Act is to ensure that government services are provided to citizens within the prescribed time frame and to strengthen accountability and transparency in administration. He added that ensuring these objectives is a collective responsibility.

After taking the oath, Dipendra Chaudhary said that he would discharge the responsibilities entrusted to him by the Commission with full dedication and commitment. He said he would work towards making the objective of providing citizens with timely and transparent services more effective.

Secretary Dr Pankaj Kumar Pandey, along with senior officers of the government and administration, was present on the occasion.