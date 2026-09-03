U’khand police takes initiative towards AI-based ‘Smart Policing’

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 2 Sep: In view of the growing utility and potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the present technological landscape, a one-day workshop on “AI for Smart Policing: From Everyday Police Operations to Intelligent Surveillance and Cybersecurity” was organised today at the auditorium of Sardar Patel Bhawan under the chairmanship of Dipam Seth, Director General of Police, Uttarakhand, with the objective of making smart policing more effective. The workshop, focused on exploring the potential of AI in smart policing, was organised under the coordination of Inspector General of Police, Training, Anant Shankar Takwale.

During various sessions of the workshop, Prof Saumitra Satpathi, Prof Sudeep Roy and Prof Raghavendra Singh Rohit from IIT Roorkee, along with Additional Superintendent of Police, Intelligence and Security, Ankush Mishra, highlighted the growing importance of technology and AI in policing. Detailed presentations and discussions were held on important topics including “AI in Everyday Policing”, “From Crime Prevention to Smarter Decision Making”, “AI for Smart Policing”, and “Emerging Cyber Security Challenges for Police”.

The workshop also witnessed extensive deliberations between police officers and technical experts from IIT Roorkee on cybersecurity, intelligent surveillance, crime analysis, data-driven policing, record management, and the potential applications of AI in day-to-day police operations.

During the discussion sessions, police officers shared their experiences related to the practical use of technology in policing, along with challenges faced in their respective areas of work, emerging possibilities and potential technological solutions. Important aspects such as data security, privacy, reliability and the role of human judgement while using technology were also discussed in detail.

On the occasion, DGP Dipam Seth said that technology and Artificial Intelligence are playing an increasingly important role in making policing more effective, faster and data-driven. He said that AI should not be considered a substitute for human judgement, but rather as an effective technological tool to further strengthen the decision-making capabilities of police officers.

He further stated that Uttarakhand Police would be developed as a technology-enabled police force prepared to meet future challenges, with special emphasis on data security, privacy, reliability and the principles of responsible AI.

The workshop was attended by Additional Director General of Police, Crime & Law and Order, V Murugesan; Additional Director General of Police, Administration, AP Anshuman; Inspector General of Police/Director, Traffic, Krishna Kumar VK; Inspector General of Police, Training, Anant Shankar Takwale; Inspector General of Police, Personnel, Sunil Kumar Meena; Inspector General of Police, Headquarters/P&M, Barinderjit Singh; Deputy Inspector General of Police, Vigilance, Prahlad Meena, along with other senior police officers and Section Officers/In-charges from various units of Police Headquarters and different units located in Dehradun district.