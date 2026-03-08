CS reviews progress of Jal Jeevan Mission projects, orders timely completion

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 5 Mar: A meeting of the Apex Committee related to the Jal Jeevan Mission was held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary (CS) Anand Bardhan, today, during which a detailed review of the progress of the mission in the state, its financial status and the forthcoming action plan was undertaken.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary directed that both chemical and bacteriological tests must be mandatorily carried out under the mission, for water quality assessment. He further instructed that the details of the related drinking water testing should be clearly indicated in the respective projects along with the date in the interest of public transparency.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of GIS mapping, uploading of pipeline networks on the PM Gati Shakti portal, creation of Sujal Village IDs, financial coordination and technical inspections. The CS also directed the concerned departments to expedite work in all these areas.

During the course of the meeting, discussions were also held regarding the Annual Action Plan for the financial year 2026–27, as well as the effective implementation of social audit and third-party inspection mechanisms. He instructed the officers concerned to ensure advance action on these matters.

Bardhan also directed that time-bound reporting on all issues related to the Central Government should be prepared and submitted. The Chief Secretary said that, under the Har Ghar Jal scheme, villages where progress of Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTC) has been reported must also be ensured to achieve one hundred per cent certification. He made it clear that there should be no discrepancy between reporting and actual implementation.

Among those present at the meeting were Secretaries Dilip Jawalkar and Ranveer Singh, PCCF and Head of Forest Force (HOFF) Ranjan Mishra, Additional Secretaries Rohit Meena and Apoorva Pandey, along with other officials concerned. Director of the National Jal Jeevan Mission, Government of India, Pradeep Singh also joined the meeting virtually in connection with matters related to Uttarakhand.