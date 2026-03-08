Mobile phones to function without internet and SIM

MoU signed between Graphic Era & FreeStream

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 5 Mar: Films and entertainment programmes can now be watched on TV and mobile phones without a SIM card or internet. Graphic Era has signed an MoU with FreeStream, the company introducing this new technology in the country. State Education and Medical Health Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat termed it a major leap in the fields of education and entertainment.

The MoU was signed today at Graphic Era Deemed University. FreeStream developed this innovation as a startup from IIT Kanpur. This is a new technology in the world. Under this, through Direct-to-Mobile technology, films, entertainment programmes, educational content, courses, and skill-based modules can be viewed directly on mobile phones and televisions. Students in remote and internet-deprived areas will be able to access high-quality education. Awareness about emerging technologies like AI will also be increased to prepare them for the future.

The MoU was signed in the presence of State Education and Medical Health Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat. On this occasion, Dr Rawat said that this initiative is a historic step toward empowering education in rural and mountainous regions. Through this, education will reach every student. Strengthening Make in India, this initiative will bring positive changes to the education system and the entertainment sector. He said that this largest university of Uttarakhand has established a distinct identity in the country due to its quality education and highest placements. This new technology to show entertainment and educational programmes on TV and mobile without internet and SIM is very important for students in areas where internet facilities are unavailable or people cannot afford data packs.

Chairman, Graphic Era Group of Institutions, Prof Dr Kamal Ghanshala said that even large companies in India spend very little on research work, which is affecting the country’s ability to develop new technologies. Increasing research work can be revolutionary for national progress. It is also necessary to bring research and patents into commercial use. He said that, through research, we can identify our shortcomings and bring innovation in education to build a bright and empowered future for students.

On behalf of Graphic Era, Executive Council Member and renowned scientist associated with 5G technology, Parag Naik, signed the MoU. He said that Direct-to-Mobile technology will prove to be better than mobile signals and will become an important link in connecting students from remote areas with education.

On behalf of FreeStream, Senior Advisor CK Jain signed the MoU. He said that through this initiative, people will reconnect with technology, gain access to better content, and receive enhanced opportunities in education and entertainment.

Chairman of the Broadcast Engineering Society of India, Sunil said that this technology is independent of SIM, data, and internet. In areas where internet connectivity is unavailable, it will connect students with education and entertainment. This is a major historic achievement.

The programme was attended by Pro Vice Chancellor of Graphic Era Deemed University Dr Santosh S Sarraf, Dean, International Affairs, Dr DR Gangodkar, Dean, International Collaboration, Dr Mangeram, Dean, Management, Dr Vishal Sagar, and heads and officials of various departments.