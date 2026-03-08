EIL celebrates ‘Experiment Day’

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 5 Mar: The Experiment in International Living, Dehradun Centre, celebrated ‘Experiment Day’ on 1 March in a grand manner at the sprawling arena of Lychee Bagh.

The Community Chairman, Rajive Rekhi, extended a warm welcome to the members and the guests of the evening. He thanked them for their presence in such large numbers.

He explained to all the significance of Experiment Day which falls on 27 February every year. Experiment in International Living in India was formed over six decades ago. Over the years, EIL Dehradun Centre has served society in several ways and lived up to the aims and objectives for which it was formed, he stated.

“EIL has brought us all together,” he said. “It has created a strong bond amongst us. By living together we have learned to live together.”

A special ‘Qawwali Nite’ was organised for the day which perfectly blended with the beauty and ambience of the place. The audience was totally enthralled by the performance of the artists.

Food and snacks were served with a choice of various beverages. The members thoroughly enjoyed the evening. Perfect weather with a clear moonlit sky was the icing on the cake.