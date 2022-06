By Our Staff Reporter

Nainital, 13 Jun: On a visit to Nainital, Chief Secretary Dr SS Sandhu made a late night surprise visit to see the redevelopment and beautification work going on at the Nainital market.

He praised the District Magistrate, Dhiraaj Garbiyal, for the concept and quality of work being implemented. It is worth noting that, for the first time since creation of Uttarakhand, a market is being developed on a Pahadi theme. Pic: Udit Ghildiyal.