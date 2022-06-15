CM Dhami takes oath as MLA, resolves to make U’khand leading state by 2025

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 13 Jun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took oath as a Member of the Legislative Assembly here today. Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan administered the oath to Pushkar Singh Dhami as a Member of the House.

After taking oath, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami thanked the people of Uttarakhand for showing their confidence in his leadership. He said that, with the blessings of the people of Champawat, he had achieved a big victory in the by-election. Expressing his gratitude to the people of Uttarakhand, he said he was grateful to the people of the state for the love, affection and blessings showered on him. On the occasion, he also thanked the party office bearers and workers.

Dhami added that, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all efforts would be made to bring Uttarakhand among the top states of the country by 2025. In 2025, when the state of Uttarakhand would be celebrating the silver jubilee year of its establishment, it would be in the category of leading states in every field. The Chief Minister said he would try his utmost to justify the trust reposed in him by the people and he would work with full capacity and energy to develop Uttarakhand. He added, however, that the development of Uttarakhand would be done with public participation. He said it was the collective responsibility of everyone in the state to ensure that Uttarakhand progressed rapidly in every field. The state would move ahead in line with the motto of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas, Sabka Vishwaas and SabkaPrayaas”.

The CM claimed that, today, not just him but every person of the state had taken a pledge to develop the state. This was an optionless resolution, he claimed, adding that the aim of the government is to walk on the path of Antyodaya and take development to the last person in the queue. In order to fulfil the hopes and aspirations of the state, the state government is working on the mantra of “Simplification, Solution, Disposal and Satisfaction”. The Chief Minister said that the promises made to the public in the vision document of the BJP are being fulfilled seriously. He said that, after the formation of the new government, in the first cabinet meeting itself, it was decided to implement the Uniform Civil Code in the state. A committee has been constituted to work out the modalities. He asserted that Uttarakhand is not only the centre of spirituality and culture, but also the land of heroes, a Veerbhumi.