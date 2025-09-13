Cyber cell recovers 228 lost mobiles worth Rs 53 lakhs; SSP hands them over to owners

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 12 Sep: The Cyber Crime Cell of Dehradun recovered 228 smartphones worth more than Rs 53 lakhs from different places in Uttarakhand and other states.

SSP, Dehradun, Ajai Singh, handed over the recovered phones to their owners. People expressed happiness and thanked the police for their efforts.

Police said that the Cyber Crime Cell worked hard using surveillance and tracking systems to recover the lost phones. The team has earlier also returned many mobile phones to their owners.

Officials appealed to the public not to buy mobile phones from unknown people without proper bills and ID proof, as it encourages illegal trade.

The recovery was made possible due to the hard work of the Cyber Cell team, led by Assistant Superintendent of Police/CO Cyber Kush Mishra, DySP Special Operations Ankit Kandari, and Inspector Girish Chandra Sharma (In-charge, Cyber Crime Cell). They were supported by Sub-Inspector Nirmal Bhatt, Head Constable Bharat Singh Rawat, Constable Rachna Nirala, Constable Suraj Rawat, Constable Renu Kalyan, Head Constable Kiran Kumar (SOG), Constable Ashish (SOG), and other CEIR portal staff deployed in police stations