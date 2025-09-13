Millet Recipe Contest held as part of National Nutrition Week celebrations

Garhwal Post Bureau

Pantnagar, 12 Sep: As part of the National Nutrition Week celebrations, a Millet (Shree Anna) Recipe Competition was organised at the Women’s Club, Pantnagar University, under the joint auspices of the AICRP on Home Science – Farm Women and the General Bipin Rawat Research School and Training Institute for Hill Development, Pantnagar.

Participants showcased a variety of delicious and innovative millet-based dishes, reflecting a blend of nutrition and tradition. Women’s Club members prepared recipes using various millets such as jowar, bajra, ragi, jhangora and kuttu, turning them into dishes like pooa, mathri, namakpare, malpua, idli, laddoo, balushahi, kheer, and muthia.

The primary objective of the competition was to popularise millets (Shree Anna) and promote awareness about the importance of nutritious food in daily diets. The judging panel comprised Dr Anupama Pandey and Dr Neetu Dobhal, who evaluated the dishes based on taste, innovation, and nutritional value. The event received significant support from Veena Chauhan, President of the Women’s Club, and Vijaylakshmi, Secretary of the club, whose efforts contributed greatly to the successful execution of the program.

The event was conducted by Dr Sangya Singh, while the overall coordination was led by Dr Seema Kwatra, Professor of Resource Management & Consumer Science, and Dr. Poonam Tiwari, Junior Scientist, AICRP. The vote of thanks was proposed by Bhavya.