Teenager’s body recovered from Koti Ichhri Dam by SDRF

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 12 Sep: A tragic incident came to light when SDRF recovered the body of a teenage girl from Koti Ichhri Dam in Dehradun district. The deceased was identified as Shabeena (16).

According to police, SDRF received information from Dakpathar police post that a woman had gone missing in the Shakti canal area. Acting quickly, an SDRF team led by Sub-Inspector Suresh Tomar started a search operation. During the search, police from Vikasnagar reported that a body was seen in the Koti Ichhri Dam.

The SDRF team immediately reached the spot and recovered the body. The deceased was identified as Shabeena (16), daughter of Yaseen, resident of Aglad Mori, district Uttarkashi.