Fish Croquettes

Culinary Chronicles

By Yasmin Rahul Bakshi

Each time I play with fish, a particular flavour echoes that I am unable to replicate.

Going down memory lane, sometime in 1979 when I was around four years old, piscine savours charmed my palate at Whispering Windows in Mussoorie. A restaurant of good old classic charm!

The memory of a mammoth has its own pros and cons. Incidents, events, people and conversations held decades ago appear recent.

Invited by the late Mrs DP Singh, a prominent figure of the hills and owner of this property, for high tea, I held the fingers of my parents and walked in as a guest in the most fashionable manner. Drawing all the attention and getting a pseudo feel of not being less than a celebrity.

Reluctantly on the insistence of my grand uncle – Uncle Puri, another aristocrat of the town, I ate a morsel of something that was crisply fried and soft at the same time with luscious flavours. It was whole fish, crumbed and fried, not bigger than the size of a palm. Indelible taste!

“Are you aware of Aunty Ritu’s recipe of whole fried fish and what variety of fish she used in it?” I asked her daughter, Aruna lately, with a lingering unquenchable curiosity for decades.

”As talented a mom and a great cook she was, the authentic recipes remained and went with her as a treasure. The small fish I remember was pomfret and, if it was in pieces, then it was mostly sole from Noor in Dehradun,” she replied.

Some people go away leaving behind priceless eternal chronicles.

Ingredients:

Fish fillets – 500 gms Boiled potatoes – 150 gms Breadcrumbs – 2 cups Salt – according to taste Green chilies – 3 to 4 (finely chopped) Onion – ¼ cup (finely chopped) Parsley – 1 Tbsp (finely chopped) Garlic cloves – 6 (crushed) Black pepper powder – ¼ tsp Oil – for deep frying Eggs – 2 Milk – 2 Tbsp Refined flour – for dusting

Steps:

Clean and wash the fish fillets. Ensure there are no bones.

Boil the fish fillets in an open pot until tender. Strain out the water and gently flake the fish with a fork.

Mash the boiled potatoes and mix with salt, black pepper powder, chopped onion, parsley, green chilies, crushed garlic cloves and ½ cup breadcrumbs.

Now add in the flaked fish and mix gently and evenly.

Divide the mixture into 15 equal portions and shape them either in drop shape or cylinders.

Beat the eggs lightly with milk.

Dust the croquettes with flour on all sides.

Dip each croquette in the beaten egg mixture and coat evenly with the rest of the bread crumb.

Refrigerate for an hour.

Heat oil in a frying pan. Deep fry the croquettes until golden brown.

Serve immediately.

(Yasmin Rahul Bakshi is a food historian and an accomplished consultant Chef. A widely travelled Army wife from the Mussoorie hills with exposure to international cuisines & preserving recipes with the medium of food photography and digital content creation in the form of stories.)